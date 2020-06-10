Politics

ANC veterans insist former state security minister Bongani Bongo must go

10 June 2020 - 11:22 By Kgothatso Madisa
Bongani Bongo is accused of attempting to bribe the evidence leader of parliament's Eskom inquiry in 2017. The ANC Veterans League, invoking a 2017 Nasrec resolution, says he must step aside until his corruption case has been finalised.
Bongani Bongo is accused of attempting to bribe the evidence leader of parliament's Eskom inquiry in 2017. The ANC Veterans League, invoking a 2017 Nasrec resolution, says he must step aside until his corruption case has been finalised.
Image: Elmond Jiyane

The ANC Veterans League has increased its calls for former state security minister Bongani Bongo to step aside until his corruption case has been finalised.

SowetanLIVE has learnt that the league, led by Snuki Zikalala, raised the matter of Bongo in the ANC national working committee (NWC) meeting yesterday, questioning why the party had not asked him to step aside after recommendations by the party's integrity commission.

Zikalala is said to have questioned ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's insistence on not taking action on the commission's recommendations, which called for Bongo to stand down. The league came close to accusing him of shielding his ally.

Bongo, who chairs parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs, is facing a corruption case after being accused of attempting to bribe the evidence leader of parliament's Eskom inquiry in 2017.

According to sources who attended the NWC, Zikalala said Bongo's stay in office further deepened public distrust as the ANC appears to be protecting its comrades who were facing criminal charges.

Zikalala is said to have called for the removal of Bongo from public office.

ANC MP Bongani Bongo's corruption trial transferred to high court

The corruption case against ANC MP Bongani Bongo has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial on April 17.
Politics
3 months ago

“He was saying that the integrity commission wrote to [Magashule's] office to say this must be done because according to ANC policy and resolutions of Nasrec, if you are found wanting and you are charged with corruption, you must step down, clear your name and then come back if your name is cleared. If not, then face the consequences,” the source said.

“He said it was not about Bongo but that it's about the principles of the ANC, and that that's what we said and it's also what we promised society.”

The insider said Magashule did not offer any explanation but ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe told Zikalala that the party's top six had not received the report yet.

Zikalala is said to have been angered by this, as it indicated that the report had been gathering dust in Magashule's office.

“The chairperson said they as the top six have not received the report, [that] the SG's office has not provided them with the report or tabled it and this matter has been there since December,” the insider said. “We also don't know [Magashule's reasons]. Yesterday [Monday] he did not give any response as to why the matter was not tabled to the top six.”

Another source said Zikalala further invoked the ANC's 2017 Nasrec resolutions, and accused Magashule of “deliberately misinterpreting” them. He is said to have told the NWC that Magashule insists that officials must only step aside once they have been found guilty, which Zikalala insisted was wrong.

Zikalala told the NWC that the veterans league was concerned about the ANC's “trust deficit” in society.

“He told them that when we went to elections, the ANC manifesto stated very clear that we'll strengthen the arm of the integrity commission and that society is waiting to hear from us on whether we are strengthening the arm of the integrity commission and that in the manifesto itself, it's there to say that we will not accept unethical leadership who are involved in corruption, [that] they'll be dealt with, that's what we said to society. That's why society gave us the last term so that we can prove ourselves.”

ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte said she did not attend the NWC and could therefore not comment, while the party's spokesperson, Pule Mabe, had not responded to questions at the time of print. Bongo also did not respond to Sowetan's request for comment.

MORE

Bongani Bongo set for high court as ANC comrades vow 'he will never walk alone'

The corruption case against ANC MP Bongani Bongo has been postponed to February 21
Politics
4 months ago

Bongani Bongo tells parliament: 'I'm looking forward to proving my innocence'

Controversial ANC MP Bongani Bongo was back in parliament on Tuesday, days after he was arrested by the Hawks and charged with corruption
Politics
6 months ago

Bongani Bongo: From bribery allegations to arrest

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday on charges of corruption. He was released on R5,000 bail.
Politics
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Malema gets heat on Twitter after calling Ramaphosa a 'bastard' Politics
  2. ANC veterans insist former state security minister Bongani Bongo must go Politics
  3. President Cyril Ramaphosa sends condolences to the people of Burundi Politics
  4. NSFAS debt not being 'written off': Blade Nzimande Politics
  5. Dlamini-Zuma slams 'vague' lockdown judgment as lawyers file appeal Politics

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X