Battle for Tshwane goes on as Gauteng government launches new appeal

The Gauteng government on Thursday launched an appeal to overturn the decision by the North Gauteng High Court to allow for the implementation of a court judgement that sets aside the dissolution of the City of Tshwane council.

On Wednesday, the court ruled in favour of the DA to implement a judgment of the same court, which sets aside the decision of the provincial government to dissolve the troubled Tshwane council.

Wednesday's high court judgment means that the city can sit and elect a new mayor -while the same judgment is being appealed in the Constitutional Court. The ConCourt matter is due to be heard later this year.

However, the Gauteng government’s appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) may brings about a new twist to the saga.