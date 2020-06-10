Politics

Malema gets heat on Twitter after calling Ramaphosa a 'bastard'

10 June 2020 - 11:28 By Jessica Levitt
EFF leader Julius Malema's tweet has prompted strong reactions.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has topped the trends list on Twitter after calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a “bastard”.

Malema pinned the tweet to the top of his profile. It received more than 5,600 retweets and more than 14,000 likes.

The message immediately spurred thousands into commenting on Malema's message.

Social media law expert Emma Sadlier told TimesLIVE the comments are not defamatory, but rather fall under the “baseless abuse” category.

The hashtag #JuliusMalemaMustFall has received more than 7,800 comments on the issue. Here's a look at some of them:

