PODCAST | Lockdown reflection: how has the ANC handled the global pandemic?

10 June 2020 - 16:31 By ZINGISA MVUMU, APHIWE DE KLERK and SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has led South Africa's response to Covid-19.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our political desk including political editor Sibongakonke Shoba reflects on South Africa's national lockdown thus far and how SA has responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Is our government to be commended or condemned for their sometimes controversial approach? 

