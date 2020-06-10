Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Lockdown reflection: how has the ANC handled the global pandemic?
10 June 2020 - 16:31
In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our political desk including political editor Sibongakonke Shoba reflects on South Africa's national lockdown thus far and how SA has responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Is our government to be commended or condemned for their sometimes controversial approach?
