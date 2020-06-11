34,000 hospital beds occupied because of alcohol, says Bheki Cele

While SA battles the spread of Covid-19, police minister Bheki Cele says the unbanning of alcohol has put a strain on the health system - and industry claims that the economy would suffer if the ban continued are not scientific.

Cele claimed that 34,000 hospital beds around the country "are currently occupied because of alcohol-related cases".

"Yes, it cannot be banned forever - but for now we should have not opened it [sales]," he said. "Alcohol revenue is R1.6bn, but it costs the government R38bn to provide medical services for alcohol cases, so that revenue does not help us."

Cele estimated the number of drinkers in the country to be around one third of the adult population. He attributed calls to lift the ban on alcoholic beverages to "alcohol industry noise".