Anyone can be an MP - but parliament now has to decide how many make it

The Constitutional Court judgment on Thursday, which allows for individuals not belonging to political parties to stand for elections for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures, poses a number of questions that parliament must deal with.

One of these is how many independent candidates should be in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze said the judgment had a variety of implications that parliament has to decide on over the two years given by the court to amend the law.

Kotze said the constitution currently states that the National Assembly should have between 350 and 400 members.

“The National Assembly has 400 members. The legislature has to decide how many of these 400 are going to be individual members. That must be decided in advance,” Kotze said.

He said another decision to be taken was whom those individuals represent.

“I guess that SA must be divided into 50 constituencies and for each there must be one representative.”

Kotze said the judgment meant a radical reform of the electoral system had to happen.

“Most people have been in favour of a more directly representative system, where its representatives are directly elected by voters,” Kotze said.