Eastern Cape must 'act with speed' to curb Covid-19 spread: Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has called on the Eastern Cape to move with speed to make sure it has all necessary facilities and staff to deal with Covid-19.

After receiving an update report on the situation in the OR Tambo district, Mkhize said: “From the point of view of the report, I’m comfortable that you are moving on the right track. [You] just need to act with speed now.”

Mkhize said the infection rate in the Eastern Cape should serve as a huge warning of things to come.

The province has the second-highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the country. It also has the third-highest number of confirmed cases, behind only the Western Cape and Gauteng - and this despite doing significantly fewer tests.

Mkhize is in the Eastern Cape to assess its response to the coronavirus pandemic.