Politics

'In SA there is no police brutality': Cele slams ANC over Black Friday campaign

11 June 2020 - 18:12 By Zimasa Matiwane
Police minister Bheki Cele warned on Thursday that the tripartite alliance's Black Friday campaign could 'give criminals leeway to mobilise against the police'.
Police minister Bheki Cele warned on Thursday that the tripartite alliance's Black Friday campaign could 'give criminals leeway to mobilise against the police'.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Police minister Bheki Cele has criticised the ANC’s Black Friday anti-racism campaign, saying it gave criminals a chance to turn the community against the police.

Delivering a virtual lecture to the ANC eThekwini region on Thursday, Cele revealed he was unhappy with the campaign, in which the ANC "shouts police brutality”.

He said the police were not invited to share their side of the story, despite several accusations of excessive force made against police. 

“In South Africa there is no police brutality. We should not behave as if police do as they please. We have arrested more than 300 police who steal alcohol [and] cigarettes. We have structures like the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for accountability.”

The governing ANC and its alliance partners launched the campaign against racism and police brutality on Friday, calling on South Africans to wear black every Friday for three weeks to take a stand against racism.

'Stop the pain', George Floyd's brother tells US Congress

The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparked worldwide protests against racism, made an emotional plea on Wednesday to the US ...
News
8 hours ago

The organisations mentioned the killing of George Floyd in America. ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the campaign was intended to show solidarity with the movement calling for justice following the killing of George Floyd by police in the US.

Cele said he had reached out to Duarte to express his displeasure with the campaign as he did not believe there was police brutality in South Africa. 

“In SA there are no cover-ups. There is no link between what happened to George Floyd [and] here, because it is racial [violence by police] there and in SA it is not racial [violence].”

Cele said a campaign that paints police in a negative light would be dangerous for law- enforcement officers as well as law-abiding citizens. 

“I told comrade Jessie that [it] will make the communities and criminals kill the police, even with the backing of the ANC,” he said. “[During] Covid-19, five police were brutally murdered - including one that was responding to a gender-based violence case.

“Don't give criminals leeway to mobilise against the police.”

The minister also revealed that two police members were captured in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on Wednesday and locked inside a shack by people who threatened to burn them alive while chanting slogans of police brutality. 

“Criminals will take take advantage of this campaign,” he warned.

READ MORE:

Two Durban metro cops gunned down on way to work

Two Durban metro police officers, who were travelling to work together, were gunned down near Hammarsdale on Tuesday morning
News
2 days ago

Collins Khosa: ‘We saw soldiers assaulting him,’ say new witnesses in Ipid report

Neighbours of the Khosa family said they had seen soldiers assaulting Collins Khosa and his brother-in-law at their Alexandra home as new details of ...
News
1 day ago

New ways to report police brutality, inhumane treatment under lockdown

The police ministry on Tuesday announced that for the duration of the lockdown, the public could go to the nearest police station or the SAPS ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WRAP | What the ConCourt judgment means for the future of SA elections Politics
  2. 'In SA there is no police brutality': Cele slams ANC over Black Friday campaign Politics
  3. 34,000 hospital beds occupied because of alcohol, says Bheki Cele Politics
  4. Anyone can be an MP - but parliament now has to decide how many make it Politics
  5. ConCourt judgment on independent candidates: Malema and Maimane have their say Politics

Latest Videos

"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
X