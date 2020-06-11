WRAP | What the ConCourt judgment means for the future of SA elections

It said the high-level panel chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe also urged parliament to review and amend the Electoral Act.

Casac said parliament had failed to do so.

"As parliament now reviews the Electoral Act, it must ensure that there is adequate public consultation and participation so that citizens can make their voices heard in determining the most appropriate electoral system for South Africa," it said.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), another friend of the court, said it believes this judgment should give rise to meaningful amendments to the act, which could reduce the problem of MPs and political leaders placing political party interests ahead of those of citizens and the country.

"This ruling must be used to drive new electoral law that improves transparency and the accountability of people elected to be members of parliament, as parliament is where meaningful oversight ought to take place,” said Stefanie Fick, Outa’s director for accountability.

Parliament noted the judgment and said it will study its practical implications in relation to its obligations on the legislature. It said it was cited in the matter and had filed a notice to abide by the court’s decision, together with an explanatory memorandum.

"The explanatory memorandum addressed, amongst others, the time required for processing legislation, if amendments to the existing Electoral Act were required, and requested the court’s consideration in this regard," it said.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said the timing of this judgment - and the parliamentary review of the electoral system it prompts - was opportune given both the maturing of South Africa’s democracy and the looming impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on election processes around the world.