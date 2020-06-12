Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu: Stop using my face for porn

12 June 2020 - 08:30 By ALEX PATRICK
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has objected to her likeness being used on pornography websites.
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has objected to her likeness being used on pornography websites.
Image: Trevor Samson

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu revealed her frustration on Thursday night after a photograph of her was allegedly used on pornography websites. 

According to Sisulu, her face had been dubbed onto pornographic images which horrified her to the point that she had to let the public know that the images did not come from her own team. 

In a tweet she wrote: “There’s a picture I had uploaded on my account three weeks ago, taken by my 20-year-old son before I went to sleep. It has now come to my attention that the image has been posted on pornography sites by someone who is still unknown to us.

“I am appalled and frankly disgusted that a woman posting a harmless picture on social media stands the risk of having her face plastered over porn sites. My team and I want to let the public know that this was in no way our own doing and [we] strongly condemn whoever is behind this.”

This after a webinar by former public protector Thuli Madonsela was interrupted by explicit adult content from an unknown participant earlier that day. 

The Zoom meeting was meant to unpack the legality of the lockdown regulations in relation to the case brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer of the Liberty Fighters Network against co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Madonsela was shocked by the “Zoom-bombing” incident and was helped by her son, Wantu.

READ MORE:

Thuli Madonsela's virtual lockdown briefing rudely interrupted with porn

A webinar by former public protector Thuli Madonsela was interrupted by explicit adult content from an unknown participant on Thursday.
News
22 hours ago

Amateur porn-makers ramp up production during the pandemic

Pornhub has reported an uptick of more than 30% in the amount of amateur content being uploaded to its adult entertainment website
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Parliament's Zoom meeting hacked with porn images, racial abuse

The National Assembly programming committee's meeting was hacked with porn images on Thursday morning, with the hacker also racially abusing speaker ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Lindiwe Sisulu: Stop using my face for porn Politics
  2. Government considering opening cinemas during level 3 Politics
  3. Ramaphosa sends 'secrecy bill' back to parliament Politics
  4. Eastern Cape must 'act with speed' to curb Covid-19 spread: Mkhize Politics
  5. WRAP | What the ConCourt judgment means for the future of SA elections Politics

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X