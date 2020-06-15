Bheki Cele on GBV: 'It's not fair to say police are not acting'

Police minister Bheki Cele has remained firm on his stance that law enforcement officials are doing their job when it comes it arresting perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV).

Cele was speaking to Newzroom Afrika when he addressed the backlash against his department.

Many South Africans have criticised the vigour with which Cele and his police force have enforced lockdown regulations, but say the same is not done for victims and survivors of GBV.