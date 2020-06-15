Politics

Bheki Cele on GBV: 'It's not fair to say police are not acting'

15 June 2020 - 08:42 By Jessica Levitt
Minister Bheki Cele said gender-based violence is a societal issue.
Minister Bheki Cele said gender-based violence is a societal issue.
Image: ALON SKUY

Police minister Bheki Cele has remained firm on his stance that law enforcement officials are doing their job when it comes it arresting perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV).

Cele was speaking to Newzroom Afrika when he addressed the backlash against his department.

Many South Africans have criticised the vigour with which Cele and his police force have enforced lockdown regulations, but say the same is not done for victims and survivors of GBV.

Angry calls for Bheki Cele to act on GBV: 'Women are dying every day'

On social media, many have called for the police minister to take a stand against gender-based violence.
News
2 days ago

Cele has insisted “police are responding”. 

“Officers have responded and arrests have been made. Beyond arresting people, what else can police do?" he asked.

In an interview with eNCA over the weekend, Cele said GBV is a societal issue.

He said: “Most of the time, things are suspected before they are reported.”

He said in the recent incidents of GBV in SA that have grabbed the country's attention, most of the victims knew their attackers.

Cele said it was “up to all of us” to work on preventing GBV. 

Siya Kolisi on GBV: 'Let's be the generation to break this cycle'

"My heart is heavy," said Siya Kolisi.
Sport
2 hours ago

Another woman found murdered in Eersterust, police search for boyfriend

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after a 42-year-old woman was found murdered in Eersterust, east of Pretoria, on Sunday morning.
News
2 hours ago

Angry calls for Bheki Cele to act on GBV: 'Women are dying every day'

On social media, many have called for the police minister to take a stand against gender-based violence.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Bheki Cele on GBV: 'It's not fair to say police are not acting' Politics
  2. 'I have no ambition to go into public office at this stage': Thuli Madonsela Politics
  3. Deputy correctional services minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive ... Politics
  4. 'A dark and shameful week for us as a nation': Ramaphosa condemns surge in ... Politics
  5. 'It's illegitimate': Dalindyebo rejects imbizo ousting him as AbaThembu king South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X