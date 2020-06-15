Ramaphosa calls on young men to take a stand against gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on young people to be at the forefront of the fight against gender-based violence in SA.

Addressing a virtual ANC alliance Youth Day event, he called on young people to draw on their reserves of courage, commitment and bravery to take up the fight.

“Gender-based violence continues to plague our country and we have been saddened by the continuous ... news of men attacking and killing women in the past few weeks,” said Ramaphosa.

“Men continue to kill women in the most horrific and barbaric fashion. The women of our country feel unsafe in their homes. They do not feel safe in their workplace as well, at places of worship and even just walking on the streets.”

He said the attacks on women were totally unacceptable and must end.