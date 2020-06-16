Malema: Ramaphosa not our friend, will be treated like Zuma

After taking the heat over his previous public speech in which he insulted Ramaphosa, Malema said he was not going to apologise as he maintains that the president did not deserve his or anyone’s respect.

Malema said the EFF was not friends with Ramaphosa and his administration.

In fact, now was the time to maintain an offensive against Ramaphosa in every way possible like the EFF did to former president Jacob Zuma.

Malema said even if they were criticised for their onslaught on Ramaphosa, that only inspired them to up the ante.

“Why are we called upon to respect a man who is now risking the lives of our people. Cyril Ramaphosa is a miscourage of history and we must fight tooth and nail to remove him from office. [sic]

“Who are you to tell us how we must treat a man who has got no respect for our people?”

Malema said as a young person, he needed no approval from old people on who becomes his political opponent or what becomes his political mission.

This attitude, he added, should apply to all young people who want to effect meaningful change.