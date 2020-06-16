We remain on track to hold municipal elections next year: IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is on track to hold local government elections next year.

This is despite fears that the commission may not be ready due to the threat posed by Covid-19.

The possibility has prompted two of the country's 'big three' political parties, the EFF and ANC to initiate a debate on the postponement of the elections. The two parties are seemingly in agreement on the need to postpone next year's elections to 2024 and come up with a new framework for a single election for all spheres of government.

The EFF was the first to call for a single election.

The ANC, after a meeting of its national working committee last week, has also now officially started discussing a similar proposal internally.