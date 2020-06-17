Denel's June salaries still up in the air

State arms company Denel cannot guarantee that it will be able to pay salaries for a second month in a row, after only paying part of its staff in May.

The company told parliament that it needs working capital of about R230m on average to run its business.

“In terms of June salary payments, we are sort of consolidating to see what cash we have. We will make a decision about June salary payments in the next coming days,” said Denel CEO Danie du Toit on Wednesday.

Du Toit told a joint meeting of parliament's oversight committees on public enterprises that the company's financial situation was not great and that it was not generating the revenues it needs to cover its expenses.

He explained how, when the company could not pay full salaries in May, it applied a sliding scale - with the lowest level employees receiving 100% of their salaries and those at the top receiving around 20%.