Dexamethasone to 'improve' SA's management of Covid-19: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the latest Covid-19 treatment breakthrough, which found that the drug dexamethasone can reduce deaths of patients on ventilation by a third.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday night, Ramaphosa said he was encouraged by the breakthrough, which came via a study by Oxford University this week.

The drug is manufactured in SA and is used to treat a variety of conditions in patients, including asthma and other lung diseases. Ramaphosa said there is an ample supply of the drug in the country.