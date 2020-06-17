'It's too late!' John Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa over easing of regulations

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the latest relaxation of lockdown regulations by President Cyril Ramaphosa has come too late to save millions of jobs.

Steenhuisen was reacting to Ramaphosa's announcement on Wednesday night of the reopening of hair salons, cinemas, casinos and restaurants for sit-down meals.

He said Ramaphosa seems to have finally realised how devastating the lockdown has been for ordinary South Africans.

“It is unclear at which level of the lockdown we now find ourselves – not that it makes much difference, as the lockdown is now de facto ended. But this ending comes too late to save thousands of businesses and millions of jobs,” he said.