Picture of 1976 youth protest causes a stir during parliamentary debate

“We try to create an impression or facilitate that this is parliament ... If you are going to allow members to use different backgrounds, regardless of their party political things, you may get into trouble because others would use perhaps other things to make different points,” said Mulder.

“That's why there is a specific background given that indicates parliament. This is parliament - this is not a party political event.”

Tsenoli agreed with Mulder's objection - much to the annoyance of the EFF caucus.

“The order is sustained. You must change the background to the parliament background. There will be no exceptions accepted,” said Tsenoli.

When Chirwa insisted on using the background, Tsenoli stood firm on his ruling, saying his decision could not be ignored.

But EFF MP Veronica Mente continued to object to the ruling.

“What is wrong with the background of the youth of 1976? Is it that the fact that it's irritating the FF+, the murderers of the regime of 1976?” she said.

She argued there was nothing wrong with the background because it was what parliament was commemorating on the day. But Tsenoli would hear none of it, saying no one was saying anything about the youth of 1976 being inappropriate.

Other EFF members then joined in, shouting at Tsenoli, saying he was afraid of white people. However, Tsenoli slammed Mente into order for continuing to raise her point. He called the EFF MPs childish for interrupting the house sitting with “their propaganda”.

Chirwa was later allowed to speak - but only after she removed the picture and replaced it with a background showing the buildings of parliament.