Scopa guns for former CEOs, directors of bankrupt SA Express

Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) says it will be seeking answers from the previous board members and CEOs of SA Express over the collapse of the government-owned regional carrier.

This comes after the public finance watchdog body received a report on Wednesday from the SA Express liquidators.

The airline was placed under provisional liquidation in April and this has since been extended to September by the high court after a successful application by a team of liquidators led by Aviwe Ndyamara.

It was placed into provisional liquidation after years of huge financial losses amounting to billions of rands and its more than 600 employees have been in limbo with no salaries since April.

However, Ndyamara's report showed that SA Express has for years not been paying the tax it deducted from its employees' earnings to revenue service Sars.

This did not sit well with MPs from across the political spectrum, who argued they would be calling former SA Express CEOs Inathi Ntshanga and his successor Siza Mzimela to explain, because the history of non-payment of employees' tax to Sars stemmed from their tenure.

Mzimela took over from Ntshanga as interim CEO in 2018 but left SA Express at the beginning of April 2020 to take over as the CEO of Transnet Freight Rail.