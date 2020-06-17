Politics

Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm on progress of government's Covid-19 response

17 June 2020 - 19:20 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday address the nation at 8pm on progress the government has made in its Covid-19 response.

In a statement, the presidency said Ramaphosa's address comes after a number of consultative meetings with the cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council on the risk adjusted-strategy to contain the spread of the virus. 

Despite the rising number of cases, the government has decided to relax lockdown regulations even further after the country moved to level 3 earlier in June. Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night might also shed light on whether or not the country will move to "advanced level 3" where more businesses will be allowed to reopen. 

The health department announced on Tuesday that Covid-19 cases in SA are at 76,334, the total number of deaths is 1,625 and recoveries to date are 42,063.

