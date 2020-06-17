We are only at the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic: Ramaphosa

The worst of the coronavirus infections is yet to come.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Wednesday highlighted that SA has still not reached its peak in terms of coronavirus infections.

“Even after 100 days, we are still near the beginning of this epidemic. It will remain with us for many more months — possibly years,” he told the nation.

“The task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is like running a marathon race and not a sprint. We have therefore had to shape our response according to that reality.”

Ramaphosa put SA's coronavirus death toll to date at 1,674. Around 80,412 people have been infected with the virus since it broke in the country just over 100 days ago.