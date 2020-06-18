Politics

Chilli or Chili? John Steenhuisen shuts trolls up on spelling 'error'

18 June 2020 - 14:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
John Steenhuisen
John Steenhuisen
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Financial Mail

John Steenhuisen had the last laugh when he silenced trolls on Twitter about his “spelling error” on his chilli sauce “venture”.

The DA leader joked that he was venturing into the business of making chilli sauce and that his sauce would be the cure to “shutting” up the presidency.

However, the writing on the bottle had social media buzzing with jokes that Steenhuisen was not as smart as he thought.

The bottle read: “Shuttup you Steenhuisen's sauce.” The caption also used the American variant, spelling “Chili” with one L.

“Listen, if this chili sauce works then I suggest that [the] Presidency invests in a container load of it because nothing in history has come even close,” he wrote.

Taking to the comment section, social media users told Steenhuisen to “at least get your basic spelling right” if he wanted to be a salesman.

Clapping back, Steenhuisen educated trolls on the difference between “Chili and “Chilli”.

“You never fail to miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity,” he clapped back.

