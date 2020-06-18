Politics

EFF and ANC 'welcome VBS arrests'

18 June 2020 - 16:31 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
The VBS accused during their first appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday.
The VBS accused during their first appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: ALON SKUY

TheANC and the EFF have welcomed the arrests of former VBS bank executives, who appeared in court on Thursday. 

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party wanted to see the law take its course. The same sentiments were expressed by EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo. 

The bank - many of whose clients were pensioners and street vendors in Limpopo, as well as struggling municipalities in Limpopo, the North West and Gauteng - collapsed in 2018 following alleged looting by its bosses.

Those who appeared in court on Thursday are chairperson Tshifhiwa Calvin Matodzi, CEO Andile Ramavhunga, CFO Philip Truter, treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba, former police CFO and non-executive board member Avashoni Ramikosi, and former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executives Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula. 

Leaders from the ANC and the EFF have been directly and indirectly implicated in the VBS looting.

VBS Mutual Bank's financial statements: 'Cooked, false and flawed'

The VBS financial statements painted a rosy picture while the bank was in actual fact insolvent.
News
4 hours ago

“As the ANC, we welcome the work of the Hawks and other law enforcement. We expect that they move with the necessary speed towards justice,” said Mabe.

The ANC's provincial treasurer in Limpopo, Danny Msiza, is alleged to have used his political influence to sway mayors in at least 10 municipalities to invest their funds in the now defunct bank. 

After the allegation against Msiza surfaced in 2018, the ANC’s integrity committee recommended that he take a break from his position in the ANC while clearing his name. 

Msiza was not the only ANC leader implicated. Deputy provincial chairperson Florence Radzilani, who was also mayor of the Vhembe municipality, met the same fate as Msiza. She was asked to step aside from her ANC duties and resign as mayor.

Mabe said the two had appealed their sanctions from the integrity committee. 

“They have since appealed the ruling of the integrity commission. The expectation is that they will be listened to and be afforded an opportunity to state their own case. The process is ongoing and decisions will be communicated in due course,” he said.

WATCH LIVE | VBS suspects appear in court

Eight people have been arrested and are facing 47 charges for the theft of more than R120m
News
5 hours ago

Another person implicated is Brian Shivambu, brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu. 

Further investigations by the media following the official report by advocate Terry Motau allege that the EFF – including Floyd Shivambu and party leader Julius Malema – benefited indirectly from the loot that was for Brian’s benefit, in the form of companies linked to Floyd Shivambu and Malema that did “business” with Brian’s company Sgameka. 

Pambo said the EFF maintained that no EFF leader was involved in any wrongdoing relating to VBS. 

“We welcome these arrests because an opportunity will be presented in neutral courts of law to present hard facts and evidence,” he said.

Despite the allegations against the party's leadership, he said there had been no wrongdoing or criminal activity committed by them.

“We will closely monitor the developments and believe that the process under way will be conducted in a free and fair manner, so that justice prevails and that the legal principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ is followed both in letter and in spirit.”    

READ MORE:

VBS Mutual Bank 'looters' — this is how much money each allegedly scored, and it's not small amounts

The total amount of money they are accused of stealing by creating fictitious accounts is more than R1.5bn
News
4 hours ago

Hawks mum on politicians implicated in VBS looting after eight arrests

The Hawks are closing in on those involved in the looting of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, with eight arrests confirmed on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

Hawks on VBS culprits: ‘We will leave no stone unturned’

The Hawks are closing in on those involved in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank, with eight arrests confirmed.
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. EFF and ANC 'welcome VBS arrests' Politics
  2. The list of GBV victims cannot grow any longer: Lamola Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa answers tough questions from MPs on Covid-19 and ... Politics
  4. Chilli or Chili? John Steenhuisen shuts trolls up on spelling 'error' Politics
  5. MPs angry at Ramaphosa's suggestion that parliament is holding up GBV laws Politics

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X