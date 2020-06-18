Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa answers tough questions posed by MPs on Covid-19 and GBV

18 June 2020 - 14:12 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give oral replies to members of parliament about variou issues such as containing the spread of Covid-19 as well as ending gender-based violence in SA.

To comply with social distancing measures, the sitting will be conducted in a hybrid form, with a small number of members present in the National Assembly and the rest on a virtual platform.

This will be the first time Ramaphosa replies to questions in parliament since the national state of disaster was declared in March when Covid-19 brokeout. 

In a statement the presidency said he would update members on the national effort to contain the coronavirus, including public health measures, social relief, economic recovery and a range of related matters.

Ramaphosa is also expected to give an update on the Covid-19 budget.

