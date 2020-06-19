Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife test positive for Covid-19

“Premier Mabuyane has taken a decision to allow MEC Mvoko time to focus on his recovery and that of his wife. In this regard, Premier Mabuyane has appointed two MECs to act in the departments led by MEC Mvoko during this isolation period,” the statement read.

Mvoko’s portfolio was not only finance but also stretched to economic development, environmental affairs and tourism.

MECs Nomakhosazana Meth and Xolile Nqatha would fill these posts in the interim.

Mabuyane conveyed his well wishes to all who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the province. He further sent his condolences to families who had lost loved ones as a result of the disease.

He called on the people of the province to continue to wear masks, practise good hygiene and social distancing.