Politics

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife test positive for Covid-19

19 June 2020 - 20:19 By Naledi Shange
Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: File / Eugene Coetzee

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife Balise have tested positive for the coronavirus, the provincial government announced on Friday.

“Both of them decided to test for the virus after they had flu symptoms. They are now in isolation,” said the office of premier Oscar Mabuyane in a statement.

He wished them a speedy recovery.

“Premier Mabuyane has taken a decision to allow MEC Mvoko time to focus on his recovery and that of his wife. In this regard, Premier Mabuyane has appointed two MECs to act in the departments led by MEC Mvoko during this isolation period,” the statement read.

Mvoko’s portfolio was not only finance but also stretched to economic development, environmental affairs and tourism.

MECs Nomakhosazana Meth and Xolile Nqatha would fill these posts in the interim.

Mabuyane conveyed his well wishes to all who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the province. He further sent his condolences to families who had lost loved ones as a result of the disease.

He called on the people of the province to continue to wear masks, practise good hygiene and social distancing.

READ MORE:

Trevor Manuel's mother dies of Covid-19 days after 94th birthday

The mother of former finance minister Trevor Manuel has died from Covid-19, four days after celebrating her 94th birthday.
News
1 day ago

Deputy correctional services minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for coronavirus

Deputy minister of correctional services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Politics
6 days ago

Eastern Cape must 'act with speed' to curb Covid-19 spread: Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has called on the Eastern Cape to move swiftly to make sure it has all necessary facilities and staff to deal with ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife test positive for Covid-19 Politics
  2. Public Protector cuts posts amid budget shortfalls Politics
  3. WATCH| Fiery scenes as EFF criticises Cyril Ramaphosa for displaying fireplace ... Politics
  4. Combating gender-based violence is first task of new Gauteng social development ... Politics
  5. 'Taxi industry vehemently opposed to conditions' on R1.135bn relief: Mbalula Politics

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X