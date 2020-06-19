Scopa hears how Eskom is hunting down looted billions

Eskom has told parliament that it expects to get only R1,26bn from the claim it submitted against the business rescue practitioners of Tegeta for contractual penalties owed to the power utility.

A figure of R5bn has been bandied about in recent weeks, but Eskom's Dan Mashigo told parliament's public accounts watchdog Scopa (Standing Committee on Public Accounts) on Thursday evening, that due to Tegeta having other creditors, Eskom bosses have been informed they were only likely to recover R1,26bn when the process of winding up the business is completed.

Mashigo explained that the estimated amount owed by Tegeta was R5,6bn and it relates to a penalty claim whereby in February 2018, the company placed three of its collieries, which supplied coal to Eskom, in business rescue.

He said there were already penalty claims before the companies were placed in business rescue which related both to quality and supply.

Post business rescue and on a monthly basis, when the mine did not supply the coal, it raised a failure to supply.

There are clauses in the contract which quantify for every time this failure happened what Eskom should claim, he said.

The majority of the penalties emanate from the post business rescue period and mainly for failure to supply. “Though they were in business rescue, the contract wasn't suspended and we exercise our right to implement the contract,” he said.

Eskom is also hoping to recoup about R4bn in overpayments to four contractors at the Kusile power plant.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter told MPs the matter first surfaced in October 2019 when parliament's standing committee on appropriations was informed of an ongoing investigation by the special investigative unit (SIU) into overpayment to contractors at Kusile. Some of the companies are still operating at Kusile, MPs heard.

De Ruyter said the overpaid amounts — subject to contractual negotiation and in some cases dispute resolution — were an estimated overpayment of R1bn to to ABB SA, R735m to Nova Minerals, R1bn to Tubular Construction Projects and another R1bn to a fourth company. It is not clear how the companies were overpaid.

The overpayments are just some of the funds Eskom is trying to recover or has recovered from a range of other companies.