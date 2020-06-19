WATCH | Public works official in hot water after attending online meeting topless in bed

In a statement, the department condemned the official’s actions and said the incident was viewed in a serious light.

“The official was caught on video laying on the bed, topless and wearing only shorts while the meeting was in session, a behaviour which the department strongly condemns as it undermined the decorum of the meeting,” said the director-general of the department, advocate Sam Vukela.

Vukela said the incident was a serious offence which would be followed by a proper disciplinary process.

“This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has brought the department into serious disrepute,” he said

“I have referred the matter to the CEO of the Independent Development Trust to look further into it, to determine the appropriate corrective measures to be taken.

“The CEO will in due course provide the minister with a report on the outcome of this matter and also the measures which have been taken in this regard.”