Politics

WATCH| Fiery scenes as EFF criticises Cyril Ramaphosa for displaying fireplace during Q&A

19 June 2020 - 15:23 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF MPs disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s virtual Q&A session on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

EFF MPs showed on Thursday that not even a virtual parliamentary session could stop the party from heckling President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the president's Q&A session, the EFF MPs disrupted proceedings by lambasting Ramaphosa for displaying his fireplace, and calling on deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli to rule that Ramaphosa should use the virtual parliament background during his virtual appearance.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the rules of parliament should also apply to Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday, Tsenoli ruled against the use of backgrounds displaying pictures that were not parliamentary backgrounds for virtual meetings of the National Assembly. This after EFF MP Naledi Chirwa was asked to remove a background picture of the 1976 youth protests while she was delivering her speech.

“Which science says you can open schools, but answer questions from the comfort of your home next to a fireplace?" Malema asked Ramaphosa.

Responding to the EFF's calls, Tsenoli said Ramaphosa was the president and not a parliamentary member, adding that he was not required to abide by the parliamentary rule.

Watch the video below. (Skip to 19:20 to see the fiery scenes when EFF MPs criticise Ramaphosa)

