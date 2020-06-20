Politics

DA mourns death of MP Tandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana

20 June 2020 - 11:17 By TimesLIVE
The DA is mourning the death of one of its MPs, Thandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana
The DA is mourning the death of one of its MPs, Thandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana
Image: Parliament website.

The DA said on Saturday it was saddened by the death of one of its MPs, Thandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana, who served on parliament's portfolio committee on social development.

DA Western Cape leader Bongikosi Madikizela said Mpambo-Sibhukwana was a dedicated MP since 2014. She served in the National Council of Provinces before moving to the National Assembly in 2019.

“Thandi's hopes for our country had always been to alleviate poverty and unemployment, and she actively fought against the housing backlog that keeps our poor communities from receiving the shelter they deserve.

“She was also deeply passionate about the community of people with disabilities and always ensured that they are not left behind,” said Madikizela.

“Thandi served her constituencies with dedication as constituency head in Saldanha and Drakenstein from 2014 to 2019, and then Oostenberg South since 2019,” he added.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues, and we wish them all the strength during this difficult time.”

No details were provided about her death.

MORE

'It's too late!' John Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa over easing of regulations

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the latest relaxation of lockdown regulations by President Cyril Ramaphosa has come too late to save millions of jobs.
Politics
2 days ago

DA youth leader Luyolo Mphithi calls for more support for informal sector businesses

DA Youth leader Luyolo Mphithi has called for more support for youth entrepreneurs in the informal sector to fight unemployment.
Politics
3 days ago

DA goes to court to save 'thousands of livelihoods' in beauty industry

The DA has taken the government to court over the continued lockdown on hairdressers and other personal care services
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DA mourns death of MP Tandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana Politics
  2. SA in 'favourable' position regarding supply of Covid-19 'miracle' drug ... Politics
  3. Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife test positive for Covid-19 Politics
  4. Public Protector cuts posts amid budget shortfalls Politics
  5. WATCH| Fiery scenes as EFF criticises Cyril Ramaphosa for displaying fireplace ... Politics

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X