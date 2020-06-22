End lockdown now to save the economy, DA tells Tito Mboweni

The official opposition has advised finance minister Tito Mboweni to resist looking for "shortcuts" on Wednesday when he tables the emergency budget brought about by Covid-19.

In fact, the DA has suggested that the lockdown in its current form must be abandoned completely to reboot the economy and save livelihoods.

Shortcuts, according to the DA, such as austerity or expanding government spending, will not cut it as they are not sustainable.

The party's shadow finance minister Geordin Hill-Lewis also cautioned against toying with resorting to quantitative easing or tapping into pension funds to close the budget gaps emanating from the coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday, Hill-Lewis presented his party’s 12-page perspective on what Mboweni ought to do to bring back what they call a “resilience budget”.