'I was totally unaware the video was on': Public works official on attending online meeting topless

Public works and infrastructure official Christopher Mulaudzi has issued an apology to all affected stakeholders after he was taped topless during an online meeting.

Mulaudzi attended last week's virtual public works portfolio committee meeting while topless in bed. Footage from the meeting was shared on social media.

The department condemned Mulaudzi's actions, and said the incident was viewed in a serious light.

“The official was caught on video lying on the bed, topless and wearing only shorts while the meeting was in session, behaviour which the department strongly condemns as it undermined the decorum of the meeting.”