'I was totally unaware the video was on': Public works official on attending online meeting topless
Public works and infrastructure official Christopher Mulaudzi has issued an apology to all affected stakeholders after he was taped topless during an online meeting.
Mulaudzi attended last week's virtual public works portfolio committee meeting while topless in bed. Footage from the meeting was shared on social media.
The department condemned Mulaudzi's actions, and said the incident was viewed in a serious light.
“The official was caught on video lying on the bed, topless and wearing only shorts while the meeting was in session, behaviour which the department strongly condemns as it undermined the decorum of the meeting.”
In an apology letter seen by TimesLIVE, Mulaudzi acknowledged the incident.
He said although he joined the meeting as a member of the public and not as a representative of public works or the Independent Development Trust, his behaviour was unprofessional
“Although the hearing was open to the public and of immense public interest, it was unprofessional of me to join the proceedings from the privacy of my bedroom,” he said.
“I was totally unaware the video was on and was convinced I had taken the necessary precautions to deactivate it.”
He said his actions fell short of the professional standards and conduct expected of any employee.
“This incident caused great embarrassment and harm to his colleagues, the department of public works, the minister and deputy minister, and has undermined the decorum of the national legislature, especially the parliament committee on public works and infrastructure,” said Mulaudzi.