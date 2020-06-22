New rules for prisoners as Covid-19 cases climb behind bars

All inmates who enter a correctional facility must be screened and quarantined for 14 days before being housed with other prisoners.

This is according to directives published by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Monday.

According to the latest figures, provided to media on Sunday, there were 737 correctional service officials and 1,156 inmates who had contracted Covid-19.

“All inmates, upon admission to correctional facilities, must be screened in terms of established protocols, quarantined for 14 days and subjected to regulatory assessments before they are detained with the general inmate population,” read the directives, published in a government gazette on Monday.

Lamola has also directed that all inmates be screened during incarceration, consultation with healthcare professionals and upon their release, placement or movement.