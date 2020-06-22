Paul Mashatile's mother dies

The ANC has announced the passing of Marriam Nomvula Mashatile, the mother of ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile. She was 82.

The party said Mashatile died peacefully in her sleep on Monday morning.

“Umama Mashatile has been a source of encouragement and strength to the treasurer-general throughout his life as an activist,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

“In him she leaves a legacy of continued persistence to fight for what is just and for the benefit of our people.”

Mabe conveyed the party's heartfelt condolences and support to the family. He said Mashatile will be buried on Friday in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.