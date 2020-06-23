At least 10 parliament officials have tested positive for Covid-19

At least 10 parliament staff members have contracted Covid-19 since the coronavirus hit South African shores three months ago.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that of the 10, three had fully recovered, six remain quarantined and fully supported, while one had died.

“Parliament’s community has also not been immune from infections, with at least 10 officials reported to have tested positive,” said Mothapo in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

“We are pleased and comforted to know that three of the officials who tested positive have fully recovered. We wish the rest of the staff members a speedy recovery. We are confident that with the support from the institution, our prayers and thoughts, they will beat this virus as it can be beaten,” he said, quoting parliament bosses Thandi Modise and Amos Masondo.