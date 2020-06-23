Government has faced 116 legal challenges to lockdown

The government has received more than 100 legal challenges against its coronavirus lockdown and regulations since they were introduced almost three months ago.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told a plenary session of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday that litigation was one of the challenges the government had to deal with during the fight to contain the spread of the virus.

The NCOP was debating government's response to the pandemic.

Dlamini-Zuma's spokesperson Lungi Mtshali later told TimesLIVE that in fact there had been 116 cases against the state. Mtshali said 84 of the cases had been finalised and 32 were still outstanding.

Mtshali said Cogta had been cited in 55 of the cases while the rest related to other government departments.

No details were provided.