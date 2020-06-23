Mboweni to deliver 'special budget' speech: what you need to know

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will present a “special emergency budget” on Wednesday.

Mboweni is expected to explain how the R500bn package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be used to support the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is what you need to know:

Ailing economy

The supplementary budget was necessitated by Ramaphosa’s announcement that government would spend R500bn to save the country's ailing economy.

The stimulus plan also included a R200bn loan scheme for businesses, which will make up a large portion of the budget being delivered.