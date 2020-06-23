Phumzile van Damme and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weigh in on soldiers' deployment during taxi protest

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the DA's Phumzile van Damme have weighed in on the deployment of soldiers to help police during the taxi strike.

On Monday, a taxi protest in Gauteng turned violent after police used rubber bullets to disperse taxi operators who had blockaded roads. Soldiers were deployed to some hot spots to clear some blocked roads caused by taxi operators who were stopping motorists and harassing people asking for lifts to work.

TimesLIVE reported the one-day protest was prompted by the government offering R1bn to the sector to limit the impact of Covid-19.

However, the taxi industry said the offering was not nearly enough to provide relief, insisting on “at least R20,000 per vehicle”.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said taxi operators had “no right” to close roads and that the strike was “counterproductive”.