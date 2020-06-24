Auditor-general laments 'dysfunctional' councils and lack of consequences

Three of the province's municipalities improved their audit outcomes and 13 regressed.

“The reason behind the regression is due to the widespread lack of financial controls and poor project monitoring,” said Maluleke.

“In many municipalities across this province, vacancies and instability ... [have] had a detrimental impact on the ability of municipalities to establish preventative controls over three audit areas: financial statements credibility, usefulness of performance information and compliance with laws and regulations.

“We've noted that there's been a culture of poor performance and a lack of consequence management.”

Eight municipalities in that province had disclaimer audit opinions.

“We found that the lack of basic control was evident in many municipalities. Many of them who ultimately had a qualified or even an unqualified audit opinion spent significant amount of money (R117m) on consultants, simply to help them put together financial statements for audit.”

She said the financial health considerations in the province were starting to get more concerning, with:

R11bn of irregular expenditure;

83% of municipalities having cash-flow constraints;

38% of municipalities having expenses that exceeded their revenue; and

in some municipalities, the conditional grant that enables municipalities to provide basic services to poor households was not enough to even cover the family bill of a municipality.

“What we see here is that years of problematic financial management has exacerbated the financial standing of municipalities in this province,” she said.

“The economic environment within which they operate highlights the urgency with which we've got to act to ensure that the scarce financial resources that we have are adequately stretched so that we can meet the basic services especially to the most vulnerable in our society.”

'Deliberate lack of accountability' in the Free State

This was the situation in other provinces as well.

“In the Free State, we found that there is a deliberate lack of accountability by the political and administrative municipal leadership,” said Maluleke.

Out of 23 municipalities in the province, eight audits were not completed by the cut-off date due to either late or non-submission of financial statements for the auditor-general to audit. She said only three municipalities in the province were able to provide credible financial information at the end of the audit.

“We've seen high levels of non-compliance. In fact, all of the municipalities in this province had key non-compliance especially in the area of procurement management.”

Free State municipalities reported a figure of R1.4bn of irregular expenditure, but that could be understated because of the audits that remain incomplete or those that received a disclaimer.

“The reason we keep seeing this growth in irregular expenditure and instances of poor procurement practices is because there are no consequences for officials that don't look after public finances,” said Maluleke.

She said the financial health of the province had deteriorated over many years and now 80% of municipalities in the province were in a vulnerable financial position.

The poor financial discipline in the province was also impacting the country as some of its municipalities owe Eskom and the water boards significant debt (R3bn), she said.

In Gauteng, the AG found good financial accounting but that the province needs to improve the monitoring of preventative control. Many of the municipalities and the municipal entities attained unqualified audit with findings.

Maluleke noted that a number of municipalities in Limpopo had registered a R1.2bn loss relating to the VBS Bank failure in the previous financial year.