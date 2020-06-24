eKasi and rural tourism 'failing under ANC since 1994': Supra Mahumapelo

Tourism portfolio committee chairperson Supra Mahumapelo said on Wednesday that the economic potential of tourism in eKasi (townships) and villages had not been taken seriously since the ANC government came into power 26 years ago.

Mahumapelo was addressing a meeting of the legislative tourism oversight forum (Letofo), which comprises members of his committee and those of tourism committees at all nine provincial legislatures.

He said lip service, as far as unleashing the economic potential of tourism in villages, was the order of the day. Even worse, he added, government spending on tourism, particularly at local level, was a joke.

Until this attitude changed, he said, the tourism industry would continue to suffocate while unemployment among the youth rose.

“When you look at budgets of municipalities, tourism is not given the necessary attention,” said Mahumapelo. “When you look at the existence of establishments in villages, townships and small towns as far as infrastructure capable of igniting tourism, they are almost non-existent.