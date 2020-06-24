Government outlines key sectors for infrastructure plan to create jobs

The government is betting on multibillion-rand infrastructure projects to boost job creation amid an economic slump made worse by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report presented by the head of the investment and infrastructure office in the presidency, Sputla Ramokgopa, and public works minister Patricia De Lille shows how the government is planning to invest billions of rands between now and 2021, in the hope of creating jobs.

The report details some of the plans which were earlier tabled at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

It outlines 15 projects, expected to be completed by the government and the private sector, at a total cost of R379.7bn. The projects are expected to create 769,540 job opportunities.

But Ramokgopa cautioned that some of the projects mentioned in the presentation might not be realised, as they were still only in the conceptual phase.