Mmusi Maimane calls for unity after Helen Zille's 'apartheid' tweets

“No gogo formed against us shall prosper,” says One SA movement leader, Mmusi Maimane, calling for SA to unite after Helen Zille's recent tweets.

The DA's federal chairperson made headlines this week over some of her tweets, which have been labelled as racist by many on social media. In one, she said that there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid.

The former DA leader, who made a comeback to the popular app two months after announcing that she was closing her account, also defended former apartheid president FW de Klerk after accusations that he was “the burning issue” in the alleged state looting.

Zille said De Klerk was not guilty of state looting and that he “dismantled apartheid”.