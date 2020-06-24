SA economy expected to have biggest contraction in 90 years: Tito Mboweni

The economy is headed to its biggest contraction in 90 years as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

This is according to finance minister Tito Mboweni, who was tabling his emergency supplementary budget on Wednesday during a virtual sitting of parliament.

Mboweni said the National Treasury now expected the local economy to shrink by 7.2% — the largest contraction in almost a hundred years.

He said this was on the back of a contracting global economy, which in February he projected would expand by 3.3% but was now estimated to contract by 5.2% due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.