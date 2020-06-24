SA's budget deficit expected to hit R761bn by next year: Tito Mboweni

Mboweni also told MPs that projected tax revenue collection had dropped significantly after economic activity came to a standstill when the lockdown was introduced in March.

Mboweni said this would see projected tax collection dropping by a whopping R300bn by March 2021, which would force government to borrow more to finance its spending and policy priorities.

"Gross tax revenue collected during the first two months of 2020/21 was R142bn, compared to our initial forecast for the same period of R177.3bn.

"Put another way – we are already R35.3bn behind on our 2020/21 target. As a consequence, gross tax revenue for the 2020/21 fiscal year is revised down from R1.43-trillion to R1.12-trillion.

"That means that we expect to miss our tax target for this year by over R300bn.

"Part of this revision is because the measures announced earlier this year give taxpayers outright relief of R26bn and delays in tax collection of approximately R44bn. These proposals are contained in the Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and the Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill that I table today."