Politics

RECORDED | Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers supplementary budget speech

Note: Feed due to start at 3pm

24 June 2020 - 14:30 By TimesLIVE

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to deliver the supplementary budget speech at 3pm on Wednesday, after the government’s announcement that it would spend R500bn to support the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments, said Mboweni should give a broad analysis of the expected impact of Covid-19 and the associated containment measures on the labour force, the business environment, the broader economy and poor and vulnerable parts of society. 

Packirisamy said though SA has followed the action guidelines stipulated by the IMF to fight the spread of the virus, the government should detail plans on preparing for recovery after Covid-19.

“More detail needs to be seen, which will involve dealing with elevated debt levels, an escalation in bankruptcies and a rise in unemployment and inequality."

READ MORE:

Mboweni to deliver 'special budget' speech: what you need to know

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will present a “special emergency budget” on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

Think-tank urges Mboweni to slash funding for state-owned enterprises

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget presentation on Wednesday is an opportunity to show that the government is on the side of individual citizens ...
Politics
8 hours ago

SAA, jobs & Sars shortfall: Economists on expectations ahead of Mboweni's budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is under pressure to fill a R300bn hole when he delivers the 'emergency' budget speech on Wednesday.
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. IMF loans won't take our sovereignty, says Tito Mboweni Politics
  2. SA economy expected to have biggest contraction in 90 years: Tito Mboweni Politics
  3. Government pumps R145bn into SA's coronavirus fight Politics
  4. eKasi and rural tourism 'failing under ANC since 1994': Supra Mahumapelo Politics
  5. IN FULL | 'A fiscal reckoning looms': Tito Mboweni’s budget speech Politics

Latest Videos

Poisoned African white-backed vultures released back into Zululands
Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
X