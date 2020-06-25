10 interventions that will change the future of SA, according to Mboweni

Mboweni also warned that gross tax revenue collected during the first two months of 2020/21 fell short of the projected R177.3bn by R35.3bn.

“As a consequence, gross tax revenue for the 2020/21 fiscal year is revised down from R1.43 trillion to R1.12 trillion. That means that we expect to miss our tax target for this year by over R300bn,” said Mboweni.

Mboweni said the government plans to close “the gate of doom and despair” and open one that leads “to a path of prosperity”.

“Through this gate, we reduce our reliance on borrowing. We feed the hungry. We look after the sick. We educate our people. We build for the future. We spend with wisdom, and we jail those who loot,” said Mboweni.