'I'm not as nice as Mmusi!' Phumzile van Damme takes on Helen Zille in fiery twar

DA wars continue to play out in public as two of its members engaged in a war of words on Wednesday.

Twitter user @Ka-Mavuso was the spark that set the whole thing in motion after she asked how “Phumzile and the rest” deal with DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille's “apartheid” tweets.

Zille's tweets made headlines this week after she stated that “there are more racist laws now than during apartheid” and that former president FW de Klerk “dismantled apartheid”.

Responding to that question, Zille said they “chilling at home” and enjoying the sea view, rather than working.