Politics

'I'm not as nice as Mmusi!' Phumzile van Damme takes on Helen Zille in fiery twar

25 June 2020 - 10:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA MP Phumzile van Damme put the party's federal council chairperson Helen Zille on blast.
Image: SUPPLIED

DA wars continue to play out in public as two of its members engaged in a war of words on Wednesday.

Twitter user @Ka-Mavuso was the spark that set the whole thing in motion after she asked how “Phumzile and the rest” deal with DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille's “apartheid” tweets.

Zille's tweets made headlines this week after she stated that “there are more racist laws now than during apartheid” and that former president FW de Klerk “dismantled apartheid”.

Responding to that question, Zille said they “chilling at home” and enjoying the sea view, rather than working.

 Zille's comments did not go unnoticed, setting off the twar.

Zille attempted to clarify what she meant but that did not land well.

She said Van Damme was “relaxed and unperturbed” by her statement and that “this has nothing to do with race”.

Van Damme said Zille's claims were not true when asked if she was comfortable with the idea that Zille believed that there are more racist laws in 2020 than there were in 1957.

And this is what followed:

Van Damme also accused Zille of terrorising some DA members.

“I will no longer keep quiet while we are terrorised,” she added.

Concluding the twar, Van Damme issued a warning, saying she wasn't “as nice as” former party members Mmusi Maimane and Lindiwe Mazibuko.

