'I'm not as nice as Mmusi!' Phumzile van Damme takes on Helen Zille in fiery twar
DA wars continue to play out in public as two of its members engaged in a war of words on Wednesday.
Twitter user @Ka-Mavuso was the spark that set the whole thing in motion after she asked how “Phumzile and the rest” deal with DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille's “apartheid” tweets.
Zille's tweets made headlines this week after she stated that “there are more racist laws now than during apartheid” and that former president FW de Klerk “dismantled apartheid”.
Responding to that question, Zille said they “chilling at home” and enjoying the sea view, rather than working.
Zille's comments did not go unnoticed, setting off the twar.
I appreciate you have over 1 million followers and you may not see this. I would WhatsApp you, like the professionalism I extend to you by discussing your tweets internally. But it seems you’re interested in a public discussion, so @helenzille, what exactly do you mean? pic.twitter.com/tR7xc7QHpK— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 24, 2020
Zille attempted to clarify what she meant but that did not land well.
She said Van Damme was “relaxed and unperturbed” by her statement and that “this has nothing to do with race”.
Van Damme said Zille's claims were not true when asked if she was comfortable with the idea that Zille believed that there are more racist laws in 2020 than there were in 1957.
And this is what followed:
You tweet outrageous things & then back pedal. Not a single person who read your tweet understood it to mean this. And it is not the first time you have publicly cast aspersions on my character. I saw your call, but since you raised this publicly, I want to discuss it here also. https://t.co/xywgCS2Avo— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 24, 2020
And reporting you to FLC will mean nothing. We all know what our disciplinary processes have become. Also I don't believe in running to FLC every time there is a problem. So let's talk, Helen. Let us talk. https://t.co/7EsJiIzHHO— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 24, 2020
Van Damme also accused Zille of terrorising some DA members.
“I will no longer keep quiet while we are terrorised,” she added.
You used to say that same to @mbalimcdust. Call her a Prima Donna. And me, some *chilling and enjoying my sea view* No, Helen. Not like this. https://t.co/SziUq1K64d— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 24, 2020
I mean, the Review recommended that there be an investigation of your Colonialism tweets. Where is that investigation? Instead you and your faction have terrorised @LuyoloMphithi for a year for something that wasn't his fault. I will no longer keep quiet while we are terrorised. https://t.co/SziUq1K64d— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 24, 2020
Concluding the twar, Van Damme issued a warning, saying she wasn't “as nice as” former party members Mmusi Maimane and Lindiwe Mazibuko.
A message to the people who hounded Lindiwe and Mmusi out of the party who have been trying it and want to try it some more with me. No, in fact, A PERSON who manipulates others to join in his relentless thirst for power. Please come on through. Me I'm not as nice as them. pic.twitter.com/qCs9Y6ZWBo— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 24, 2020