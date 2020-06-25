Politics

Mike Moriarty raises his hand to challenge Helen Zille for her position

Moriarty says 'the chairperson should bring stability, not controversy'

25 June 2020 - 17:30 By APHIWE DEKLERK
DA federal council chair Helen Zille.
Image: Alaister Russell

Gauteng DA chairperson Mike Moriarty will challenge Helen Zille for the position of the party's chairperson of the federal council.

Moriarty on Thursday sent out an internal letter formally asking for his colleagues to support his candidacy. The Sunday Times previously reported that Moriarty was considering standing against Zille but had not made a decision at the time.

His letter comes amid controversy in the party caused by Zille's Twitter post claiming  the current government had more racist laws than there were during apartheid.

In the letter, Moriarty took a veiled swipe at Zille, saying: “The chairperson should bring stability, not controversy.”

