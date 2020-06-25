Motshekga satisfied with reopening of schools, says 'platooning' likely as more children go back

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says there has been a 98% attendance rate by the first cohort of pupils to return to class as schools reopened for grades 7 and 12.

Motshekga was briefing the National Council of Provinces on Thursday on progress made on measures to manage the impact and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in schools.

“In the past 14 days, we have had 98% of attendance at our schools, which means our parents trust what we are doing and that parents have stepped up to work with us to make sure the children are protected,” Motshekga said.

She said when schools reopened earlier this month to the two grades, it was much easier for schools to maintain social distancing.

However, with schools receiving another cohort of pupils from next month, it would be more of a challenge.

“Working with provinces and our partners, we are looking at alternative measures to put in place, including rotational teaching where learners would come in the morning and then we clean the place and the next cohort comes two hours later.

“That used to be the norm of platooning. We will go back to the platooning as a result of the challenge.”