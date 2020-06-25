Politics

Phumzile van Damme says she's not leaving the DA ... 'Exit for what? I'm not a coward'

25 June 2020 - 14:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The DA's Phumzile van Damme rejected calls on social media for her to leave the party.
The DA's Phumzile van Damme rejected calls on social media for her to leave the party.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais

Phumzile van Damme has made it clear she is not leaving the DA after she broke her silence about the latest controversial tweets shared by Helen Zille.

The shadow communications minister, who initially remained mum amid the drama, trended on Twitter after she said she does not agree with Zille, who recently said SA now has more racist laws than it did under apartheid.

Van Damme's stance received mixed responses, as some commended her for speaking up while some said she must follow in the footsteps of former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and resign.

Responding to Twitter user @Neli_Ngqulana, who said why she remains in the DA even though she “keeps getting” offended by the perceived racism. Van Damme asked if running away was the solution.

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that two DA public representatives had filed formal complaints against Zille over her tweets.

The DA's Gauteng leader John Moodey backed calls for an internal investigation, saying Zille had behaved in a manner unbecoming of a leader of the DA.

MORE

Helen Zille on De Klerk: 'He decided to dismantle apartheid'

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has once again found herself in hot water.
Politics
2 days ago

'I'm not as nice as Mmusi!' Phumzile van Damme takes on Helen Zille in fiery twar

Phumzile van Damme puts Helen Zille on blast
Politics
6 hours ago

DA leaders report Helen Zille's apartheid tweets to disciplinary body

Two DA public representatives have filed formal complaints against the chairperson of the party's federal council, Helen Zille, over her tweets ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga satisfied with reopening of schools, says 'platooning' likely as more ... Politics
  2. Phumzile van Damme says she's not leaving the DA ... 'Exit for what? I'm not a ... Politics
  3. 10 interventions that will change the future of SA, according to Mboweni Politics
  4. RECORDED | Malema 'sets record straight' on VBS Bank allegations Politics
  5. ANC chief whip questions ConCourt judgment on independent candidates, accuses ... Politics

Latest Videos

First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal’ for gyms will be
X