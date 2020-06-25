Task team to probe murder of Durban ANC councillor, says police boss Bheki Cele

The murder of an Umlazi ANC councillor has been referred to the task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, said police minister Bheki Cele.

Cele visited the family of Bhekithemba Phungula, a ward councillor and ANC branch chairman, on Thursday.

Phungula was killed in a hail of bullets by unknown assailants at his Umlazi home on Tuesday.